Makhado labour office closed due to water scarcity

The Department of Employment and Labour in Makhado, Limpopo, has been closed after it was issued with a prohibition notice following a shortage of water for three consecutive weeks.

The Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Inspector closed the office under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 85 of 1993, as amended in terms of section 30 of the Act, which prohibits the continuing use of the building effective immediately.

“The office was closed due to an unpleasant odour emanating from the ablution facilities. There has not been water in the office for some time, which poses serious health risks to the officials and clients,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

Acting Provincial Chief Inspector, Reckson Tshishivheli, said the department is aware of the inconvenience that the closure will cause to its clients. However, the health and safety of clients and staff remain a priority.

“Employers are advised to act proactively to ensure that Occupational Health and Safety is not compromised and to avoid the worst case scenario. The department apologises for the inconvenience caused to all our stakeholders,” he said.

Clients who have access to the internet are encouraged to utilise the department’s online services on www.labour.gov.za.

Tshishivheli said those who reside near the department’s other offices can in the meantime visit the nearest labour centre in Thohoyandou (UIF Building, next to BP Garage and Musina Corner DS Hendrico and Irwin Streets) while they seek a permanent solution to remedy the problem.

He said clients will be advised on the developments regarding the progress. – SAnews.gov.za