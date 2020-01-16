Makgoba appointed as interim Eskom chair

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Professor Malegapuru William Makgoba has been appointed as interim chairman of the Eskom board following the recent resignation of  Jabu Mabuza.

Professor Makgoba is a leading scientist and academic who joined the Eskom Board as a non-executive director in 2018. He is the independent lead director.

The Public Enterprises Ministry said Makgoba’s appointment as interim chair is consistent with the government's commitment to good governance and the stability of the company.

“The government is going through the process of putting in place a reconfigured board in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Friday,” the Ministry said.

President Ramaphosa announced the government’s plan to introduce a reconfigured Eskom Board with the appropriate mix of electricity industry, engineering and corporate governance experience. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Gauteng reopens online system for late applications

2908 Views
14 Jan 2020

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

25417 Views
21 May 2018

Makgoba appointed as interim Eskom chair

333 Views
16 Jan 2020

Submit your NSFAS 2020 application now

13271 Views
14 Sep 2019

Heavy rains improve dam levels

889 Views
15 Jan 2020

Applications for Lesotho exemption permit now open

47482 Views
19 Nov 2019