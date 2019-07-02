Make a positive change for those in need

Government has called on South Africans to play their part during Mandela Month through partnerships for effective, sustainable, collaborative interventions in education and literacy, food and nutrition, shelter, sanitation and active citizenship.

“Let us take action, inspire change, make everyday a Mandela Day, and in doing so change and create a better tomorrow. Positive change was the gift left to each individual by Nelson Mandela, but it can only become a living legacy if we play our part,” Acting Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director General, Phumla Williams, said.

Every year on 18 July, South Africans and the global community honour South Africa’s late former President and international icon, Nelson Mandela. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed Mandela's birthday, 18 July, as Nelson Mandela International Day in 2009.

The overarching objective of Nelson Mandela International Day is to inspire individuals to take action to help change the world for the better and in so doing, build a global movement for good.

This Mandela Month is particularly symbolic as it coincides with the 25 Years of Democracy.

“Madiba has made an indelible mark on our society, having overseen the transition from apartheid to a society built on the pillars of democracy and freedom. July is a heightened month of awareness but the practice and principles of Madiba should be emulated on a daily basis.

“Let us embrace the opportunity to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy, as it gives everyone the opportunity to make an imprint and change the lives of others,” Williams said.

During Mandela Month, government leaders are expected to engage in a number of activities aimed at inspiring change.

“Likewise, government encourages all South Africans and people from all nations to heed the call of the Mandela Day campaign and take responsibility for transforming our societies,” she said.

People can get involved by logging onto the www.mandeladay.com, which provides access to the Mandela Day Global Network, the needs database and other tools. – SAnews.gov.za