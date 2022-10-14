Make every drop count
Friday, October 14, 2022
The Department of Water and Sanitation has issued tips to help residents to save water.
The department stressed that South Africa is a water scarce country, and that every effort must be made to save the precious resource.
Tips
- Find and fix leak: Leaks can waste a lot of water, especially if they are undetected or underground and left for a long time.
- If you are brushing your teeth or shaving, do not use a running tap. Use a tumbler or only run the tap when you need to rinse.
- Take a five-minute shower a day, instead of a bath. This will use a third of the water compared to bathing in a bath tub, saving up to 400 litres a week.
- Never leave running taps unattended.
- If you are washing dishes, plug the sink and do not wash or rinse your dishes under a running tap.
- Kettles should not be filled to the brim but with just enough water for your needs. This will reduce your electricity bill too.
- Do not overfill containers like cooking pots, as this may result in using more energy to heat the water;
- Fix a leaking toilet, as it can waste up to 100 000 litres of water in one year.
- Avoid flushing the toilet unnecessarily. Dispose of tissues, insects and other waste in the trash rather than the toilet.
– SAnews.gov.za