Majodina to unveil water schemes in KZN

Friday, August 14, 2026

Thousands of residents in the rural communities of Macambini and Ndulinde in KwaZulu-Natal are set to benefit from improved access to fresh and reliable water following the completion of two water supply schemes in the areas.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, will on Saturday officially unveil two water supply schemes that are aimed at improving access to reliable and sustainable water supplies for rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Macambini and Ndulinde schemes will be unveiled on 15 August on the outskirts of Mandeni within the Mandeni Local Municipality in the iLembe District.

The water infrastructure projects, implemented by the iLembe District Municipality, form part of government's ongoing efforts to expand water access in rural areas and strengthen water security across the province.

The Macambini Water Supply Scheme is part of a long-term project that started around 2004 to provide clean drinking water to the Macambini area, which has an estimated population of approximately 33 000 people from more than 6 000 households.

Phases 4, 5 and 6 of the Macambini WSS included the installation of more than 2 000 yard standpipes, supplying clean drinking water to more than 2 000 households in eNdondakusuka, eMangethe and eMangeza.

The implementation of Phase 5D created approximately 63 direct job opportunities for local residents.

The Ndulinde Water Supply Scheme supplies fresh water to 488 households in Ndulinde Ward 6, as well as communities in Zone 5, including Mfuze, St Cyprian, Mathunzi and Matshamhlophe.

Prior to this project, the community relied on communal standpipes, which were insufficient to meet the resident's needs.

The scheme includes newly installed domestic water meters capable of detecting water leaks, which is expected to improve water use efficiency and reduce physical water losses in the area.

“The area of Ndulinde has an estimated population of approximately 12 474 people from more than 3 000 households. During the implementation of Phase 4D, approximately 43 direct job opportunities were created for local communities,” the department said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za