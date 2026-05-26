Maile congratulates Sundowns on CAF win

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for being crowned the 2026 CAF Champions League winners.

In a statement, the MEC said the crowning of Mamelodi Sundowns as the winners of the CAF Champions League confirms that the team is unparalleled when it comes to continental competitions.

“We are delighted that Masandawana have lifted the elusive trophy again after several attempts since 2016,” he said.

This as the Gauteng team lifted the trophy at the weekend.

MEC Maile further emphasised that the victory solidifies the Gauteng based team’s stature in elite competitions and added that the fact that they finished second on the Betway premiership as well, is an illustration that they are high performance personified.

“Sundowns has been consistent in form and performance throughout this journey and the people of Gauteng, and the country are inspired by this victory,” concluded MEC Maile.

He added that sport remains a powerful tool of promoting social cohesion and nation building and its ability to surpass geographical boundaries and language barriers further positions it as a lever for cultural diplomacy. -SAnews.gov.za