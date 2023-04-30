Magome Masike appointed as new HPCSA Registrar

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, has appointed Dr Magome Masike as the new Registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa.

Dr Masike will assume his new role with effect from 01 May 2023.

In a statement on Friday, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) hailed the appointment as a step in the right direction that will go a long way in bringing much needed stability to the organisation.

Dr Masike takes over the reins from Dr Thabo Pinkoane who led the organisation in an acting capacity for the past eight months while the appointment process for the Registrar position was underway.

“Dr Masike‘s unifying character will undoubtedly bring stability within the Health Professions Council of South Africa. The new Registrar boasts a wealth of knowledge in the healthcare sector as well as extensive experience in leadership and governance.

“On behalf of Council, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr Thabo Pinkoane for his contribution in the past few months, and also wish Dr Masike all of the best in his new role”, said Professor Simon Nemutandani, President of the HPCSA.

Dr Masike is well-known in the medical industry, as he was previously a Member of Executive Council (MEC) for Health in the North-West province from 2010 to 2018.

His achievements as a leader in the healthcare industry includes his leading role in the amalgamation of Tshepong and Klerksdorp public hospitals.

He holds an MBChB and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He is currently a candidate for a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Health.

Dr Masike who is not new to leadership roles, was the Chairperson of the North-West Parks Board and the Executive Mayor of the Matlosana Local Municipality from 2000 to 2004.

Dr Masike’s other prominent roles include:

• Business Development Director of Healthcare at Oracle South Africa where he reported on Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA),

• Chairperson of the North-West Provincial Tender Board,

• Member of the Provincial Legislature,

• Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee for Finance in the Office of the Premier,

• President of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) in the North-West,

• Member of the University Council of the Medical University of Southern Africa (MEDUNSA) and

• Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

• As an Executive Mayor, Dr Masike led the amalgamation of four Municipalities, Klerksdorp, Stilfontein, Orkney and Hartebeesfontein

Dr Masike was the Chairperson of the North-West Parks Board from 2019 until 2022 and contributed to the merger of the North-West Parks Board and the North-West Tourism Board to form the North-West Parks and Tourism Board.

The HPCSA said that Masike is also no stranger to the HPCSA having served as Chairperson of the Undesirable Business Practice Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee.

During his tenure, he interacted with health regulatory bodies of India, Malaysia and United States of America (USA) to gain insights into international best practice. –SAnews.gov.za