Macpherson calls for swift prosecution in George building case

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to take decisive prosecutorial action following the completion of the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation into the George building collapse.

The appeal comes as the country marks the second anniversary of the tragedy, which claimed 34 lives and left 28 people injured.

On 6 May 2024, a five-storey apartment block under construction in George collapsed in what remains South Africa’s deadliest building disaster in recent years.

Macpherson said the incident continues to serve as a stark reminder of the work still required to prevent similar disasters from taking place in future.

“With SAPS having completed its investigation, the responsibility now rests with the National Prosecuting Authority to take the necessary prosecutorial decisions and, where warranted, bring those responsible to court for this avoidable tragedy,” the Minister said.

Since assuming office shortly after the collapse, the Minister has engaged with those affected and victims' families. He has also visited George to share findings from an investigation into the engineer who signed off on the building plans. The engineer was subsequently found guilty of five legal contraventions and suspended.

Macpherson has also met with Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane to strengthen building regulations and oversight mechanisms aimed at preventing future incidents.

Reflecting on the anniversary, the Minister paid tribute to those affected and reiterated the need for accountability.

“Today, we remember every life lost, every family still grieving, and every survivor who continues to live with the consequences of this tragedy. The George building collapse remains one of the most painful construction disasters in our country’s recent history,” the Minister said.

He stressed that accountability must apply to all parties involved.

“It was a disaster that should never have happened and must never be allowed to happen again. No one should be above the law — not an engineer, not a developer, not an official, nor anyone whose actions or failure may have contributed to this disaster. Justice delayed only deepens the pain of families who have already waited too long for answers,” Macpherson said.

The Minister assured that his department will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies and relevant departments to support the pursuit of justice.

“On this second anniversary, we once again express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We stand with the survivors, honour the rescue workers, and renew our commitment to ensuring accountability is enforced, and that a tragedy like the George building collapse never happens again,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za