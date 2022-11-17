Mabuza to respond to oral questions in Parliament

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Thursday appear before a sitting of the National Assembly to respond to questions on wide-ranging issues related to a capable and developmental state, HIV/AIDS and service delivery.

“In response, the Deputy President will update the house on government's plans to build a capable and developmental state through the implementation of the National Framework for the Professionalisation of the Public Sector,” the statement read.

As the world prepares to commemorate World AIDS Day on 1 December, the Deputy President as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council, will appraise members on how the implementation of the National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB and Sexually Transmitted Infections has positively affected the fight against the disease in the past five years.

“The Deputy President will also update Parliament on progress made by government regarding the delivery of socio-economic benefits for Military Veterans as well as the on the support by national and provincial government to municipalities, to assist them to fulfil their constitutional mandate.”

Mabuza is also expected to outline the support provided by South Africa in the negotiations to resolve conflicts on the continent in efforts towards building a better Africa and a better world. – SAnews.gov.za