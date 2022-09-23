Mabuza to engage with traditional, Khoi-San leaders

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Friday, in his capacity as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Team, engage with traditional and Khoi-San leaders in Mpumalanga.

The task team was established to respond to issues raised by traditional and Khoi-San leaders.

“This meeting is a continuation of engagements that the Deputy President has been having with traditional leaders in different provinces to resolve prevailing challenges they have raised with government,” the statement read on Thursday.

According to the Deputy President’s office, the ongoing engagements between government and traditional leaders are aimed at resolving issues of development confronting traditional communities, and traditional and Khoi-San leaders, respectively.

“This engagement will take place in a month where South Africa observes and celebrates its rich heritage and diverse cultures, which is central to the institution of traditional leadership.”

Mpumalanga Premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane; Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Mcebisi Skwatsha, and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Obed Bapela, will join the Deputy President. – SAnews.gov.za