Mabuza appointed as Eskom interim CEO

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed Jabu Mabuza as interim executive chairperson and acting Chief Executive Officer of Eskom for three months.

“I have informed the Eskom Annual General Meeting (AGM) this afternoon of my decision to appoint Jabu Mabuza as the Interim Executive Chairman for Eskom and Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings,” said the Minister on Monday.

Mabuza will assume the duty as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) for Eskom due to the resignation of Phakamani Hadebe, who leaves the power utility on Wednesday.

Hadebe was appointed to the top post in January last year and announced his resignation in May.

Meanwhile, within the three month period during which Mabuza will be the Executive Chairman and acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO.

The power utility welcomed Mabuza’s appointment. He will assume both roles on 1 August.

“I have made myself available to serve as the Interim Executive Chairman and Acting Group Chief Executive of Eskom with a good appreciation of the importance of leadership stability in the company right now as we look at the implementation of a sustainable operational and financial turnaround plan,” said Mabuza.

The Eskom board announced its support and Mabuza's appointment. The bord urges all stakeholders to work together to ensure that Eskom emerges from the challenges it currently faces with positive outcomes.

The board is committed to finalise the appointment of the permanent Group Chief Executive in the next three months while Mabuza is acting. - SAnews.gov.za