Mabuyane reshuffles EC executive council

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has made three changes to his Executive Council.

On Tuesday, the Premier announced that former MEC Xolile Nqata was moving from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) to Transport and Community Safety.

Nonceba Kontsiwe has moved from Human Settlements to Sports, Recreation, Arts & Culture.

Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi has been moved from the Social Development portfolio to Human Settlements.

New MEC Zolile Williams will take over the COGTA portfolio.

While Bukiwe Fanta is the new MEC for Social Development, Ntombovuyo Nkopane takes over as new MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure.

Mabuyane said the Eastern Cape Provincial Government welcomes the new Members of the Executive Council and wishes them well in their new portfolios.

“Provincial government also thanks the outgoing MECs, Ms Wezike Tikana and Ms Fezeka Nkomonye, respectively, for the great work and wish them well in their future endeavours,” he said.

Last month, the Premier acceded to the request by the former MEC of Public Works and Infrastructure, who asked to be released from the Executive.

Mabuyane said: “This necessitated that I undertake an intense process of finding a long-term solution of filling the vacancy to the conclusion of this term. In doing so, I also had to consider the fact that we are halfway through the term of the 6th Administration.”

The Premier said “this team ticks the right boxes in terms of the requisite leadership skills, the 60/40 percent gender equity in favour of women MECs, and the geographic spread of the province”.

Mabuyane expressed his expectations on the deliverables that need to be achieved.

“In this regard, I have served them with draft Delivery Agreements that need to be signed before the end of this month.

“That’s how urgent the task is. I have told them unambiguously that I expect them to be amongst the communities and stakeholders we serve all the time. We are not in office to sit in air-conditioned offices. We are here to serve the masses out there. We must know what the situation is on the ground, where our people reside,” he said.

The Premier urged Heads of Departments, government officials, and all stakeholders in the affected departments to offer the new MECs maximum support in the provincial government’s collective endeavor to fight unemployment, poverty and inequality. – SAnews.gov.za