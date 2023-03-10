Lower stages of load shedding expected this weekend

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 3 over the weekend.

In a statement on Friday, the power utility said Stage 1 load shedding is expected on Sunday morning.

“Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday 05:00 until 05:00 on Sunday.

“Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented until 16:00 on Sunday and then revert to Stage 3 load shedding.”

Eskom said further updates will be published as soon as any significant changes occur. – SAnews.gov.za