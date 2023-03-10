Lower stages of load shedding expected this weekend

Friday, March 10, 2023

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be reduced from Stage 4 to Stage 3 over the weekend.

In a statement on Friday, the power utility said Stage 1 load shedding is expected on Sunday morning.

“Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 tomorrow. Thereafter, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from Saturday 05:00 until 05:00 on Sunday.

“Stage 1 load shedding will then be implemented until 16:00 on Sunday and then revert to Stage 3 load shedding.”

Eskom said further updates will be published as soon as any significant changes occur. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

64835 Views
22 Feb 2023

Government condemns violent protests

428 Views
10 Mar 2023

Electricity Minister launches Resource Plan to accelerate Energy Action Plan implementation

2563 Views
09 Mar 2023

Hawks boss to ensure country complies with FATF after greylisting

483 Views
10 Mar 2023

Entrepreneur steps into unchartered territory

406 Views
10 Mar 2023

Lower stages of load shedding expected this weekend

458 Views
10 Mar 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter