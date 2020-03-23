Low probability of load shedding this week

While the power system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom is not expecting to implement any load shedding this week.

“Eskom does not expect to implement load shedding during the week, but the possibility that load shedding may be implemented remains,” said the power utility in a statement on Sunday.

Eskom is using minimal emergency generation reserves to supplement supply.

“We remind the public, however, that Eskom may have to implement load shedding at short notice, should the system performance deteriorate,” the company said.

The power utility urged stakeholders to partner with it in order to ensure the responsible management of electricity consumption.

Customers are urged to use electricity sparingly and to assist in reducing demand by:

• Keeping your morning shower short to lessen the load during morning peak.

• Taking food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw. It’ll save you using the microwave to defrost it later.

• Setting air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC.

• Switch off your geysers over peak periods.

• Unplugging the cell phone charger before leaving the house.

• Setting the swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time.

• At the end of the day, turning off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

- SAnews.gov.za