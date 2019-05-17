Loftus handover jumpstarts Presidential Inauguration preparations

The keys of Loftus Versfeld Stadium are now firmly in the hands of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Presidential Inauguration.

The IMC, led by Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will take over the stadium in preparation for the first inauguration to take place outside of the traditional venue – the Union Buildings.

In a symbolic handover ceremony at the stadium, the Minister said this will now allow the IMC to shift gears in their preparations for the big day on 25 May.

“We have to do a lot of work between now and then to configure it the way we would like the inauguration to be. Of course the owners of the stadium will be at hand and we will be working with them.

“For now, [our job] is to ensure that the preparations start in earnest,” said the Minister.

While the 50 000 capacity stadium has hosted international events, a presidential inauguration is a first.

“It is an absolute privilege to be part of this event. We have hosted quite big international events but this is obviously the cherry on top.

“We are honoured to be part of this whole process,” said Loftus Versfeld Stadium Operations Manager Hugo Kemp.

With an estimated 32 000 people expected to come to the stadium, there will be several road closures around the stadium. The public will have access to the stadium gates from 06H00.

The City of Tshwane announced road closures which will start on Friday, 24 May at 15H00 and end on Saturday, and 25 May 2019 at 22H00.

The information is also available on the government website, www.gov.za and City of Tshwane website.

Acting Director General of Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Phumla Williams, advised members of the public who will be using their own private transport to arrive at the park and ride early.

“The park and ride will be at Tshwane Events Centre. The shuttles from the Tshwane Events Centre will commence from 03H00 to 06H30.

“There will be no private vehicle access to Loftus Versfeld Stadium or the area immediately surrounding the venue except for residents with permits,” she said.

All members of the public who want walk into the stadium are encouraged to go through the accreditation service point at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, popularly known as Affies.

“No one will be allowed into the venue without accreditation. This includes those who will be utilising the Tshwane Events Centre park and ride.

“All the people that will be accredited at Affies are encouraged to come early to assist in ensuring that the accreditation process is swift,” said Williams.

The official programme will start at 10H55 with the arrival of the President-elect, followed by inter-faith prayers led by the Chaplain General.

People in various provinces are encouraged to go to different public viewing sites across the nine provinces. The ceremony will be showed live at the various sites.

A list and addresses of the viewing sites, with the contact person(s) and the coordinates is available on the government website (www.gov.za\inaguaration 2019).

Proceedings of the Presidential Inauguration will also be livestreamed on the government website: www.gov.za\inauguration2019.

The Presidential Inauguration follows the successful sixth General Election, which took place on May 8.

On the 22 May 2019, Parliament will have its first sitting, which will see its members sworn-in and subsequently nominate the President-elect.

Once elected, the President will be inaugurated on 25 May 2019. – SAnews.gov.za