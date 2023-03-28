Localisation is key to innovation

Localisation drives innovation within societies, says Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel.

“Localisation is about driving innovation in our society,” Patel said.

Speaking at the Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Patel said government has a role to play in encouraging localisation in the country.

“We need to get the private sector to embrace localisation and do more on the procurement side,” he said.

Patel said the various masterplans available provide an opportunity for the private sector to get involved in localisation.

“There is enormous opportunity for us to do things differently. Any of the businesses that would like to be part of localisation should contact us. I have no doubts that I speak to convents to the localisation course,” he said on Monday.

Localisation also provides an opportunity for job creation.

He said the private sector has an important role to play in growing the economy.

“I urge you to do more to publicly advocate the great work that South African business persons, small businesses and the workers are doing.”

The Minister is hopeful that the 11th edition of the summit and expo will help celebrate localisation and the country’s capabilities.

In his welcome address, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lusufi said the provincial government is working hard to address the problem of crime and creating a conducive environment for business.

“We have acquired all the necessary resources to deal with the problem of crime in the province,” he said, adding that crime makes it difficult for businesses to flourish and that this affects the economy.

“Time has arrived that we do our work and have less talk. Let's go beyond cheap talk and move with speed to support our businesses, do your part, we will do our part as government,” Lesufi said.

The Premier added that the decision to do away with e-tolls in Gauteng will make business easier.

“If we invest in our township economy and local businesses, we will be in a position to create opportunities to grow our economy. We want to provide all the necessary services and support to local businesses,” Lesufi said.

Proudly SA Chief Executive Officer, Eustace Mashimbye said they are proud and excited to bring back the physical format of the summit and expo post the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage consumers to attend the two-day spectacular, as it will not only be insightful, but it will also add value to aspiring entrepreneurs and offers networking opportunities with large corporates in South Africa,” he said.

The #BuyLocalSummit2023 shines the spotlight on sectors that carry an impact on the economy and job creation.

The two-day summit is being held under the theme: ‘Growing the Economy and Creating Jobs through Localisation.’

The second day of the summit and expo is expected to discuss the ever-growing e-commerce space and getting into the psyche of the consumers who prefer the convenience of getting products delivered to them with minimal human interaction.

Various companies and small and medium businesses are showcasing their services and products at the exhibition centre on the ground floor. – SAnews.gov.za