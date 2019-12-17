Local municipalities to appoint set-top box installers

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Local municipalities will from now on be responsible for the appointment of installers of the remaining set-top box (STB) decoder stock.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Cabinet has noted the framework for the installation of the decoder stock kept at South African Post Office warehouses.

Cabinet on Friday, 13 December, received a briefing on the status of the Broadcasting Digital Migration Programme, with a special focus on decoder storage, distribution and installation management.

Mthembu said Cabinet has approved that for the remaining decoder installations, installers will be appointed at local municipality level. 

“This revised delivery model is meant to fast-track the process towards the migration from analogue to digital and the release of high demand spectrum,” Mthembu said. 

STBs are receivers that decode digital signals to enable channels to be displayed on analogue television set.

Cabinet has also approved the appointment of Newyear Niniva Ntuli as the Administrator and Accounting Authority of the Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa for 24 months. – SAnews.gov.za

