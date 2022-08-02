Load shedding warning for this week

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Eskom has warned that it may implement Stage 2 load shedding over the next three days from 4pm to midnight.

The power utility explained that several power stations are battling challenges which may prompt the implementation of load shedding.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Kusile and Koeberg power stations as well as the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at Majuba power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity over the next three days, or should some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said.

Some units from other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days which could bring some relief to the ailing power grid.

By Tuesday morning, some 15 513MW of energy was unavailable due to breakdowns with a further 2986MW out due to maintenance.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Gauteng welcomes commencement of e-hailing mediation process

3722 Views
01 Aug 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

272484 Views
13 Jun 2022

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

20640 Views
23 Jun 2022

Social Development proposes amendment to R350 SRD grant regulations

10965 Views
15 Jul 2022

COVID-19 daily reporting comes to an end

930 Views
01 Aug 2022

Load shedding warning for this week

1275 Views
02 Aug 2022

SAnews on Twitter