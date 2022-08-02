Load shedding warning for this week

Eskom has warned that it may implement Stage 2 load shedding over the next three days from 4pm to midnight.

The power utility explained that several power stations are battling challenges which may prompt the implementation of load shedding.

“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Kusile and Koeberg power stations as well as the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at Majuba power stations have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity over the next three days, or should some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said.

Some units from other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days which could bring some relief to the ailing power grid.

By Tuesday morning, some 15 513MW of energy was unavailable due to breakdowns with a further 2986MW out due to maintenance.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za