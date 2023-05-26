Load shedding stages to vary over the weekend

Eskom expects to implement various stages of load shedding over the weekend.

Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented between 4pm and 5am on Saturday morning followed by Stage 3 from 5am to 4pm.

This will be followed by Stage 5 once again until 5am with Stage 2 to follow on Sunday morning until 4pm.

Stage 4 will then be implemented until at least midnight.

On Friday afternoon, the power utility said unplanned breakdowns had rendered some 17 392MW of generating capacity unavailable coupled with a further 2940MW offline due to planned maintenance.

“Over the past 24 hours a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Kriel power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Camden [power station] and two generating units at Arnot power station were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal, Matimba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible,” said Eskom.

The utility thanked those South Africans who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoid higher stages of load shedding. – SAnews.gov.za