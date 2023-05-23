Load shedding stages ramped up

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 4 and 5 load shedding until further notice.

This after breakdowns occurred at several of the power utility’s stations overnight.

Stage 4 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm while Stage 5 will commence from 4pm to 5am every day.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Duvha, Kriel, Majuba, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel, Lethabo, Matla, Tutula and two units each at Hendrina power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

By Tuesday morning, breakdowns at power stations rendered at least 18 177MW of generating capacity offline coupled with a further 2629MW out due to planned maintenance.

“The team is working tirelessly to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Ekurhuleni warns public of rising Cholera cases in Gauteng

2881 Views
22 May 2023

Revised new load shedding schedule for eThekwini residents

777 Views
23 May 2023

Load shedding stages ramped up

460 Views
23 May 2023

President Ramaphosa turns sod in Lesotho water project

269 Views
23 May 2023

Newly amended Employment Equity Act to come into effect in 2023

12781 Views
31 Aug 2022

Experts want every diarrhoea case to be treated as suspected cholera

317 Views
23 May 2023

SAnews on Twitter