Load shedding reduced to Stage 4

Sunday, February 26, 2023

Eskom announced on Sunday that load shedding will now be downgraded to Stage 4 until further notice.

“Eskom will publish a full statement in due course,” the short notice read.

This comes after the power utility implemented Stage 5 power cuts from 05:00 on Sunday morning after rolling out Stage 6 a week ago.

On Sunday, 19 February, Eskom said it was forced to move the country to Stage 6 after eight generation units broke down. – SAnews.gov.za

