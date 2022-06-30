Load shedding ramps up to Stage 6 from 2pm

Eskom says Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm until midnight this evening, due to a slow return to work of personnel at its power stations, following violent strike action this week.

The power utility has also updated the load shedding programme for the rest of the week as follows:

Stage six load shedding from 2pm to midnight today.

Stage four load shedding will then be implemented from midnight until 5am on Friday (tomorrow) morning

This will be followed by a full day of stage six load shedding on Friday (tomorrow) until midnight

Following that, stage four load shedding will continue throughout the weekend.

“The high levels of absenteeism and intimidation of working employees and in some of the power stations is still rife. This has made it difficult to conduct routine maintenance and other operational requirements, which will further impact the reliability of generation units.

“Due to the unlawful and unprotected strike, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom’s power plants, Eskom is unable to return some generation to service. Eskom is compelled to take this unprecedented step to conserve emergency generation capacity to safeguard the power system,” the power utility said.

The state owned power producer highlighted that the continued unavailability of staff has a widespread effect beyond the Megawatt Park.

“The unlawful strike has a serious detrimental impact not only on Eskom but also on the broader South African public and economy. Union members who work in a designated essential service, have a legal and moral obligation to return to work in order to safeguard South Africa from further load shedding.

“Eskom would like to remind the public that load shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially during these uncertain times on the power system,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za