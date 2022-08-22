Load shedding possible this week

Eskom has warned that it may implement stage 2 load shedding at short notice for the rest of this week as it continues to battle challenges at its power stations.

The load shedding would be implemented between 4pm and midnight throughout the week.

“This is due to a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some units to service. The breakdown of two generation units at Arnot, one each at Camden and Lethabo power stations during the past 24 hours and the delay in returning a generation unit each to service at Kendal, Komati and two units at Tutuka power stations have a put a severe strain on the power generation system,” Eskom said.

The power utility said at least 4 872MW of generation power is on planned maintenance outages, while unplanned breakdowns have taken at least 13 983MW offline.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes.

“Over the weekend, Eskom teams have returned to service two generating units at Kendall power station and a unit each at Hendrina, Kusile and Tutuka power stations,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za