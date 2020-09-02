Load shedding moves to stage 4

Eskom has announced that load shedding will move from stage 2 to stage 4 as at 15:00 until 22:00 on Wednesday.

The power utility said the move is “due to exceptionally high demand”.

“Due to the continuing severe generation supply constraints caused by multiple unit breakdowns as well as the additional demand caused by the cold weather, Eskom will escalate the level of load shedding to stage 4 starting from 15:00 until 22:00,” said the power utility in a statement.

Eskom said load shedding will continue throughout the weekend as its teams work around the clock to return as many of the generation units to service as possible.

“Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments.

“This load shedding is necessary in order to conserve and replenish emergency reserves while also maintaining the stability of the power system,” read the statement.

While Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Komati, Hendrina and the Camden power stations, two additional units, however, have suffered breakdowns at the Matla and Kriel power stations.

The power utility said unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 300MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040 MW currently out on planned maintenance.

South Africans are urged to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to reduce the instance of load shedding. – SAnews.gov.za