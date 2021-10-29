Load shedding implemented to 'maintain power system stability': Eskom

Power utility Eskom has assured the public that its power systems are not on the brink of collapse.

This as the utility implemented stage four load shedding earlier this week due to the loss of at least 15 000MW of energy at power stations.

“Load shedding is implemented as a last resort to maintain the stability of the power system regardless of the stage of load shedding as the power system remains to be effectively controlled.

“Eskom would like to assure the public that there is very low probability of a system collapse, and therefore, no cause for alarm,” the entity said.

Meanwhile, the power utility has downgraded load shedding to stage two today (Friday) after bringing some generation units back into service by Thursday evening.

“The Koeberg, Medupi, Kriel, Duvha, Kusile and Tutuka power stations returned to service, helping to ease the current capacity constraints. Unfortunately, during this time, a unit each at Majuba and Arnot power stations tripped while a single unit at Matla was forced to shut down.

“While this allowed space to reduce the utilisation of emergency generation reserves, it is, however, still insufficient to end the current load shedding. The next two days will be used to further improve the emergency reserves in preparation for the week ahead.” – SAnews.gov.za