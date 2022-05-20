Load shedding Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 – 22:00 on Friday, on Saturday and on Sunday evenings.

“Due to the continued shortage of generation capacity, stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 17:00 until 22:00 tonight. Load shedding will be repeated at the same time on Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system, adjust and communicate any changes as may be necessary,” said the state utility on Friday.

Eskom currently has 3405MW on planned maintenance, while another 15534MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

The state-owned entity reminded the public that load shedding is implemnted only as a last resort to protect the national grid.

Eskom appealed to all South Africans to help limit the impact of loadshedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly especially between 05:00 and 09:00 in the mornings and 16:00 – 22:00 in the evenings.” – SAnews.gov.za