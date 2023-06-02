Load shedding eased for the weekend

Eskom says it expects to implement various stages of load shedding over the weekend with a chance of a power cut-free Sunday afternoon.

This as the power utility said it expects to return several generating units to service over the coming days.

The load shedding schedule for this weekend is as follows:

Friday: Stage 4 throughout the day and evening

Saturday: Stage 2 from 5am until 4pm

Stage 4 from 4pm until 5am

Sunday: No load shedding between 5am and 4pm

Stage 4 from 4pm until midnight

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha and Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints. Eskom intends to return as many of these generating units to service over the next few days,” the power utility said.

Some 17 863MW of generating capacity remains offline due to breakdowns with a further 2 437MW offline due to planned maintenance.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding,” Eskom concluded. – SAnews.gov.za