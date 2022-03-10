Load shedding eased to stage 3

Load shedding is expected to be eased from stage 4 to stage 3 at 9pm this evening after power utility, Eskom, recovered some generating capacity over the past 24 hours.

Stringent stage four load shedding rules were imposed on Wednesday morning after Eskom suffered significant load losses at several generating units across its fleet over the past week.

However, the power utility said it is now recovering.

“A generation unit each at Matla, Medupi, Kusile and Camden power stations have returned to service, while a unit each at Matla, Lethabo and Arnot power stations were taken off line for repairs during the same period.

“Two other units are expected to return to service today [Thursday], while another five generation units are expected to be back in service by Monday afternoon,” Eskom said.

According to the power utility, stage 3 load shedding is expected to last until Friday morning.

“Thereafter, load shedding will be lowered to stage 2 until 5am on Monday morning. Eskom appeals to all South Africans to continue helping us limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential appliances.

“Eskom would like to apologise for the implementation of load shedding and will continuously review the situation and act appropriately as circumstances change. We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za