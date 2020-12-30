Load shedding to continue on Wednesday

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Eskom will again implement stage 2 load shedding which is expected to get underway at 10 pm tonight.

Wednesday’s load shedding marks day two of load shedding after the power utility announced that it would cut power on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. 

Load shedding is expected to conclude at 5 am tomorrow.

In a statement on Tuesday, the power utility said load shedding is necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for higher demand expected in January as economic activity resumes. 

“During this period, Eskom will continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned and previously communicated.

“We currently have 9 745MW on planned maintenance, while another 11 346MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” it said. 

While Eskom teams work around the clock to return as many of these units to service as soon as possible, the power utility said it will communicate timeously should there be any significant changes to the power system.

Eskom is requesting the public to use electricity sparingly in order to help limit the impact of load shedding. -SAnews.gov.za 

Most Read

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

54115 Views
28 Dec 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

52047 Views
01 Oct 2020

Ports of entry ready for travellers returning to SA

1049 Views
30 Dec 2020

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

29654 Views
07 Dec 2020

Black Africans, Coloureds and males likely to die of COVID-19

5863 Views
20 Aug 2020

Matric exams marking to get underway on 4 January

2539 Views
17 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook