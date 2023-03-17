Load shedding to be suspended where possible

Friday, March 17, 2023

Due to some recovery in generation capacity, Eskom says it will suspend load shedding where possible over the weekend.

In a statement on Friday, the power utility said that due to some recovery in generation capacity over the past 48 hours and lower expected demand, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 5 am on Saturday until 4pm.

Thereafter, load shedding will be increased to Stage 2 until 5 am on Sunday.

“Load shedding will be suspended on Sunday between 5 am and 4 pm Thereafter, Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 4 pm on Sunday until 4 pm on Monday.  Stage 2 load shedding will be in force from 4 pm on Monday until 5 am on Tuesday. 

“Load shedding will then again be suspended from 5 am on Tuesday until 4 pm, thereafter Stage 2 will be implemented until further notice,” said the power utility.-SAnews.gov.za

