Load shedding to alternate between Stage 4 and 5

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Eskom is expected to implement Stage 4 and 5 load shedding until further notice due to breakdowns and delays in return to service of generating units at power stations.

Stage 4 will begin at 4pm on Tuesday and will continue to be implemented during 5am and 4pm everyday, while Stage 5 will be implemented between 4pm and 5am.

“Breakdowns of a unit each at Duvha, Lethabo, Majuba and Tutuka power stations caused units to be taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a unit each at Arnot, Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The power utility said over the past 24 hours, at least four other generating units were returned to service.

However, by Tuesday afternoon, breakdowns caused the unavailability of some 19 031MW of energy with a further 4174MW on maintenance outages. – SAnews.gov.za

