Liquor awareness campaign moves to Durban

Trade and Industry Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina will today lead the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the national liquor awareness campaign.

The KwaZulu-Natal leg of the campaign will see Gina spread the message in Durban about the adverse effects of alcohol abuse, particularly during the festive season.

Speaking ahead of her visit, Gina said the campaign will be used as a platform to convey messages targeted at liquor traders and communities to curb the scourge of excessive drinking.

“The festive season is a time when many citizens are on holiday and having fun. Drinking, particularly during this time, is perceived as a common form of recreation and it is in instances of this nature that we experience high levels of road fatalities due to drunk driving.

“Therefore, it is of utmost importance that we caution our communities about the dangers of over-indulgence,” she said.

The Deputy Minister is accompanied on the two-day campaign by the MEC of Transport and Community Liaison, Bheki Ntuli and the MEC of Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza. In addition, both Departments of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and Health will also participate.

The theme of the campaign, which is intended to educate and create awareness among citizens about alcohol abuse, is “Stay Sober 99”.

Since the beginning of the campaign in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on 28 November, officials from the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) and provincial liquor boards have been visiting taxi ranks, marketplaces, taverns, shebeens and other liquor outlets to spread the message of responsible alcohol consumption and responsible trading by businesses.

Gina said liquor traders often contravene their licensing conditions during this time of the year by exceeding their trading hours and selling alcohol to minors and to already intoxicated people. - SAnews.gov.za