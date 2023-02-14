Limpopo crash claims 20 lives

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, has expressed shock and sadness at the news of a bus accident, which happened on Monday on the N1-29 stretch, next to the HF Verwoerd Tunnel. The crash claimed a total of 20 lives.

Radzilani has since sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased and comfort to the survivors.

“The accident involved a bus that was transporting passengers from Makhado to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani in the Vhembe District,” the department said in a statement.

According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus rolled over a bridge and 19 people died on the scene.

The exact details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time. The South African Police Service is investigating the cause of the accident.

“Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve 19 bodies from the crash and the 20th person lost their life in hospital,” the department said.

Scores of injured survivors were taken to various hospitals for varying degrees of injuries.

Police divers have been dispatched to the scene to verify that no one has been swept away in the river.

According to reports, 68 people were left injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling off a bridge on the freeway.

Radzilani is today expected to visit the injured. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Deadline looms for 2023 NSFAS applications

9582 Views
24 Jan 2023

SRD grant extended to March 2024

22227 Views
26 Oct 2022

Former EC Health messenger sentenced for fraudulent R23.7m PPE contract

1125 Views
08 Feb 2023

KZN urges law enforcement to act with speed in AKA murder

1928 Views
13 Feb 2023

Compensation Fund to modernise claims process

5102 Views
22 May 2019

Basic Education disappointed by exam paper leak

3560 Views
01 Nov 2016

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter