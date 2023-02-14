Limpopo crash claims 20 lives

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, has expressed shock and sadness at the news of a bus accident, which happened on Monday on the N1-29 stretch, next to the HF Verwoerd Tunnel. The crash claimed a total of 20 lives.

Radzilani has since sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased and comfort to the survivors.

“The accident involved a bus that was transporting passengers from Makhado to areas around Ndzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani in the Vhembe District,” the department said in a statement.

According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus rolled over a bridge and 19 people died on the scene.

The exact details surrounding the collision are unknown at this time. The South African Police Service is investigating the cause of the accident.

“Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve 19 bodies from the crash and the 20th person lost their life in hospital,” the department said.

Scores of injured survivors were taken to various hospitals for varying degrees of injuries.

Police divers have been dispatched to the scene to verify that no one has been swept away in the river.

According to reports, 68 people were left injured after the bus landed in a river after rolling off a bridge on the freeway.

Radzilani is today expected to visit the injured. – SAnews.gov.za