Limpopo commended for turning the tide on housing delivery

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has commended Limpopo Province for turning the tide on housing delivery.

Kubayi made the remarks during the hand over of Rural Housing Units to qualifying beneficiaries in Nkomo A village, Giyani.

Limpopo is one of the provinces visited by Kubayi after assuming her responsibility as Human Settlements Minister.

During her visit to the province, the Minister undertook to support the province with technical and project management capacities, and this has since assisted the province to improve on their housing delivery targets.

“It is heart-warming to witness work that has been done to improve [the] lives of the people. We are here to showcase what we continue to do to better the lives of the people both in urban and rural areas,” Kubayi said.

Kubayi also challenged other provinces to emulate Limpopo, which continues to ensure that women construction companies play an active role in accelerating housing delivery.

“Women-led projects are hardly abandoned. They are of good quality, done on time, and within budget,” she said.

The Minister also underscored that partnership with the private sector, community members and traditional leaders, amongst others, is the only solution to increasing housing delivery.

This was echoed by Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs MEC, Basikopo Makamu, who said the province, working with all the stakeholders will deliver on its 2023/2024 target of close to 10 000 housing units.

In line with the provisions of section 211 and 212 of the Constitution, prior to handing over houses to the beneficiaries and community engagement, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to Hosi Mahumani in Nkomo A village.

Kubayi acknowledged Hosi Mahumani’s responsibility, and committed to ensuring that all spheres of government are working together to deliver services to the indigent and to uplift in his community.

Kubayi and Deputy Minister Pam Tshwete, together with Makamu and Hosi Mahumani, also convened a Community Imbizo focusing on service delivery.

Addressing the community imbizo, Kubayi noted that the department has deliberately prioritised child headed homes and the elderly, who in most cases are caregivers to grandchildren, in the provision of homes.

“We prioritised child headed homes and the elderly so that we can improve the educational, health and social and economic odds of these young members of our communities,” Kubayi said.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of being responsive to the needs of our communities, including water challenges in Giyani, which is a great concern for Human Settlements.

Kubayi told the members of the community that government is committed to the provision of basic services.

She said the department will work with the Department of Water and Sanitation to find solutions, mainly, for the rural areas because “there is no bulk infrastructure”.

Lufhereng Social Housing Project unveiled

Meanwhile, Kubayi and Tshwete, accompanied by Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC, Lebogang Maile, unveiled the Lufhereng Social Housing Project in Soweto, on Friday.

The social housing programme is aimed at integrating mixed-income groups to curb the housing backlog; bring people including backyard and informal settlement dwellers closer to economic opportunities and disrupt the pre-1994/apartheid spatial configuration, amongst others.

The Lufhereng Social Housing Project consists of 407 units of rental stock targeting beneficiaries from Soweto Region D and surrounding areas.

In her recent 2023/2024 Budget Vote Speech, Kubayi emphasised that social housing remains an important housing programme in terms of meeting the housing needs of the gap market, crowding in private sector investments, and building cohesive and integrated communities. – SAnews.gov.za