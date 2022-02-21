Lifestyle audits being implemented across government

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo says lifestyle audits are being implemented across the public service.

The Minister said this when Ministers in the Governance, State Capacity and Institutional Development (GSCID) Cluster briefed the media on Monday, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, just over a week ago.

“An integral part to building an effective, corruption-free public service is the introduction of the lifestyle audits since 01 April 2021 which is being implemented across the public service.

“The lifestyle audits in the public service became compulsory with the adoption of the Guide to Implement Lifestyle Audits in the Public Service.”

She said the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (TAU) at the DPSA provides implementation support to national and provincial departments and is monitoring the implementation of the guide.

The Minister said lifestyle audits target those expensive brand-wearing public servants who clearly live beyond their means.

“The process … starts with a declaration of interest for public servants, with that information that they have there, juxtaposed with what we pick up, if it actually tallies.

“If it does not tally, we then ask those who are responsible for a full scale investigation to determine whether or not the proceeds of whatever gains this individual have not declared have anything to do with corruption … we want to know what the lifestyle of that individual is sponsored by.

“So you will find a public servant at Chief Director level wearing Chanel, having beautiful houses here and there, wearing [Salvatore] Ferragamo every other day and flaunting their wealth.

“I think those are the kind of people we need to be targeting because we would be paying lip service when we know that there is wealth that is unexplained of people at Director, at Chief Director level, who are living well beyond what you would determine as a salary that is prescribed by the public service regulations.”

Dlodlo said linked to lifestyle audits is the Public Administration Management Regulations on Conducting Business with the State, Disclosure of Financial Interests and Ethics, Integrity and Discipline Technical Assistance Unit and the Office of Standard and Compliance, which are at an advanced stage.

“The promulgation of the PAMA Regulations will ensure the proper implementation of the Public Administration Management Act, which provides for the prohibition of employees doing business with the State, lifestyle audits, and ensuring compliance with minimum norms and standards prescribed for the public administration,” she said.

Dlodlo said the department is working towards improving the protection of whistleblowers.

“The fight against corruption requires that we take away the personal burden and high costs that come with being an honest public servant and South African.” – SAnews.gov.za