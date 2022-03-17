Lesotho's King Letsie III to visit SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday receive a courtesy call from King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho at the President’s official residence at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Pretoria.

The President will receive King Letsie in his capacity as Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said the Heads of State are expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and progress regarding the SADC facilitation process in the Kingdom of Lesotho.

In September 2014, then Deputy President Ramaphosa was appointed as SADC facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

After assuming the position of President of the Republic in 2018, President Ramaphosa appointed the retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke to lead the SADC Facilitation Team to Lesotho.

“The SADC Facilitation Team, as is the case with all visits and activities they undertake, apprised the President of the progress made in the reforms process following their visit to the Kingdom of Lesotho on 3 - 4 March 2022.

“It is envisaged that Basotho, through the facilitation of President Ramaphosa, will work in earnest to complete the reforms process before holding the next general elections scheduled for September 2022,” the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa will be supported by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor. – SAnews.gov.za