Lesotho Prime Minister visits President Ramaphosa

Friday, June 12, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today receive a courtesy call from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr Moeketsi Majoro, at his official residence in Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Tshwane.

This will be the first courtesy call by Dr Majoro on President Ramaphosa since his swearing in as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho on 20 May 2020.

Prime Minister Majoro was appointed the leader of the kingdom’s government, following the resignation of his predecessor, Dr Thomas Thabane.

President Ramaphosa has congratulated Majoro on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Lesotho, and wished him well during his tenure.

The Presidency said the courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interest, amidst the fight against the Coronavirus global pandemic, among others.

“It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries. Furthermore, President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

NSFAS beneficiary makes the most of free laptop

7980 Views
11 Jun 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

144746 Views
29 Apr 2020

UIF COVID-19 fund pays out R16.5 billion

17133 Views
02 Jun 2020

Trade dept amends COVID-19 regulations

2065 Views
12 Jun 2020

Schools to reopen on 8 June

5436 Views
01 Jun 2020

Schools to reopen on 1 June 2020

21547 Views
19 May 2020

SA News on Facebook