Lesotho Highlands project empowers build companies

The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority (LHDA) has started a series of workshops to empower construction companies in South Africa.

The LHDA is the implementing Agency of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), a bi-national project between the governments of Lesotho and South Africa.

The agreement signed between the two governments sets out the structures that are required to implement the project on behalf of the two governments.

In a bid to improve compliance and participation in the LHWP works, this week, the LHDA started a series of workshops with registered construction companies in Gauteng and Free State to explain the Procurement Framework of the LHWP Phase Two, and to share lessons learned from previous tender submissions.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, Phase Two will increase the current supply rate of 780-million cubic metres a year incrementally to more than 1.26-billion cubic metres a year.

“Phase Two of the LHWP will be implemented in terms of two distinct components: a water delivery system to augment the delivery of water to South Africa and a hydropower generation system, which will increase the current electricity generation capacity in Lesotho,” the department explained.

The first workshop was held on Monday at the Bethlehem Town Hall in Free State and the second workshop will follow at Floreat Hall in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Similar workshops will also be held at the Senate Hall of the University of South Africa on Friday and Duncan Hall in the Gauteng Legislature on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za