Lekgotla undertakes to strengthen foundation phase education

Thursday, January 24, 2019

As the new school year picks up steam, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says there is a need to continue to strengthen the foundations of learning, particularly in the junior grades.

“We need to continue with our resolve to strengthen the foundations of learning in the early grades in particular,” said the Minister on Wednesday.

Delivering closing remarks at the end of the three-day Basic Education Sector Lekgotla in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Motshekga said reading, particularly in the early grades, needs to remain a key priority going forward.

What would also benefit learners early on in their school careers is the strategic introduction of coding, while teacher skills will be developed to manage the demands of a competence-based curriculum.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening of the Lekgotla on Monday, saying if South Africa is to play in the big league of education, it needs to work harder to improve efficiency in key subjects, especially in early schooling.

On Wednesday, Motshekga said the department will explore the versioning of examination question papers into African languages and strengthen cooperation with regional, continental and international partners to consolidate education frameworks that will benefit citizens and socio-economic programmes.

“We must implement deliberate programmes and interventions that must promote nation-building, social cohesion, care and support, as well as safe and secure learning spaces,” said the Minister.

The third annual national event brought together provincial education departments, teacher unions, school governing body organisations, learner organisations, non-governmental organisations, academics, international guest speakers and other stakeholders. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

17683 Views
08 Dec 2018

Correctional Services advertises 380 vacancies

37265 Views
08 Feb 2013

NSFAS applicants urged to submit missing documents before deadline

7167 Views
13 Dec 2018

Security officers to get salary increase

81045 Views
17 Sep 2018

NSFAS students can now update contact details online

20227 Views
19 Jun 2018

Gauteng seeks measures to curb bullying in schools

1492 Views
31 Oct 2012