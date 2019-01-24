Lekgotla undertakes to strengthen foundation phase education

As the new school year picks up steam, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says there is a need to continue to strengthen the foundations of learning, particularly in the junior grades.

“We need to continue with our resolve to strengthen the foundations of learning in the early grades in particular,” said the Minister on Wednesday.

Delivering closing remarks at the end of the three-day Basic Education Sector Lekgotla in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, Motshekga said reading, particularly in the early grades, needs to remain a key priority going forward.

What would also benefit learners early on in their school careers is the strategic introduction of coding, while teacher skills will be developed to manage the demands of a competence-based curriculum.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening of the Lekgotla on Monday, saying if South Africa is to play in the big league of education, it needs to work harder to improve efficiency in key subjects, especially in early schooling.

On Wednesday, Motshekga said the department will explore the versioning of examination question papers into African languages and strengthen cooperation with regional, continental and international partners to consolidate education frameworks that will benefit citizens and socio-economic programmes.

“We must implement deliberate programmes and interventions that must promote nation-building, social cohesion, care and support, as well as safe and secure learning spaces,” said the Minister.

The third annual national event brought together provincial education departments, teacher unions, school governing body organisations, learner organisations, non-governmental organisations, academics, international guest speakers and other stakeholders. – SAnews.gov.za