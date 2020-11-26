Legal fraternity supports fight against GBV

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has joined the millions of South Africans in supporting the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.

The council said it is alarmed by the high number of gender-based violence and femicide cases. It called for a concerted effort from all sectors of society to ensure that lasting solutions are found to ensure that women and children are protected, and perpetrators are brought to book.

“The number of cases that are reported is abnormal. They challenge us as the legal profession to ensure that justice is served in all matters that are brought before our courts.

“One of the tasks that the LPC has is to ensure that access to justice happens in South Africa, and we need to work hard to ensure that every violation against women and children is reported to the police and is also brought before our courts.

“The abuse of the fundamental human rights of women and children cannot be tolerated,” said Kathleen Matolo-Dlepu, the chairperson of the Legal Practice Council.

Matolo-Dlepu said as the International Day for Women Human Rights Defenders approaches on 29 November, the LPC urges the legal profession to play a central role in assisting victims of abuse and to provide support, especially in the prosecution of abusers, as the law needs to be applied to its fullest when it comes to protecting those in society who are vulnerable. – SAnews.gov.za