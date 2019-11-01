Legal Aid SA announces new CEO

Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA) has announced the appointment of Mantiti Kola as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Legal Aid SA is an independent statutory body mandated by the Constitution to help the poor get tax-funded legal assistance.

“Legal Aid SA looks forward to a long and productive relationship with Ms Kola, and believes in her commitment to lead the organisation to even greater heights going forward,” said Legal Aid SA spokesperson Victor Shabangu in a statement on Friday.

Kola, who previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer at the Road Accident Fund (RAF), takes the reigns at Legal Aid SA with effect from 1 November 2019.

Prior to her role at RAF, Kola led the Government Pension Administration Agency and Government Employees Pension Fund as its Chief Operations Officer.

She holds BA Honours and BA Education degrees from the University of the North and numerous Postgraduate Diplomas in Management from the University of Pretoria, Monash University Australia and the Singapore e-Government Leadership Centre.

She is currently completing her Master of Management in Business Executive Coaching (MMBEC) through the University of the Witwatersrand.

With 20 years’ experience in management and over 10 years’ experience at an executive level, Kola brings a wealth of experience in the development and implementation of institutional strategies to promote operational excellence, sound governance, risk management and customer and stakeholder satisfaction. – SAnews.gov.za