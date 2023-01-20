'Learnership application forms not for sale' - Correctional Services

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says one of its officials has been arrested for allegedly selling application forms for learnerships at the department.

The department cautioned members of the public not to pay any sum for these forms.

“The National Commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, is calling upon members of the public to refrain and outright refuse to pay any money for Learnership Application Forms as this is unlawful and will never be a prerequisite for placement. One Correctional Official has already been arrested for selling these forms and shall face the full might of the law.

“DCS officials assisting with the process of submissions are not supposed to ask for money or any favour of kind, but are instead expected to guide applicants on where to submit and sign the submission register,” the department said.

Thobakgale condemned those taking advantage of the unemployed for their own personal gain.

“Although harsh realities of unemployment may leave citizens vulnerable, we urge people not to fall prey to these unscrupulous agents or those that may pose as DCS officials promising false placements,” he said.

The department called on the public to report any person selling these forms “to the nearest police station so that they can be arrested accordingly”.

“It is important to reiterate that there is no requirement for people to pay money when applying for learnership placements or employment in the public service.

“An advert for the learnership opportunity does highlight the requirements and competencies to be considered. There are no third parties or middle persons appointed by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to recruit nor process such applications,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za