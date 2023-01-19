Learners urged to work hard at school

At the start of the 2023 academic year, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Makhotso Sotyu has encouraged learners to commit to their studies, perform well and be upright students.

“Education is the cornerstone of securing a successful future. To the educators, it’s wonderful to see the commitment on your side; ensuring that children remain in school, providing support to help them succeed in these primary years,” the Deputy Minister said on Wednesday.

She made these remarks when she was addressing more than 150 learners at the Boaramelo Combined School in Jagersfontein, Free State, as part of government’s Back-to-School oversight campaign.

The Back-to-School campaign is an opportunity for the Deputy Minister to conduct oversight duties - assessing the state of school readiness for the 2023 academic year. In addition, Deputy Minister Sotyu used the visit to provide learners with school supplies that will aid learners and teachers to fulfil their educational goals.

The Deputy Minister used the opportunity to encourage the students to be environmental warriors and green champions.

She reminded them of their responsibility towards protecting the environment.

This includes recycling and reusing household waste, ensuring the community is clear of illegal dumpsites by refraining from littering as well planting trees and vegetable gardens at the school and in their homes.

During this year’s Back-to-School campaign, the Deputy Minister donated 70 eco desks, 700 LED lights, 800 school shoes, 800 bottles, 800 school bags, sanitary packs and gardening tools. The event ended with the planting of trees. – SAnews.gov.za