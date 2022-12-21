Leaners benefit from welding programme

In line with its vision to be a leading catalyst for the advancement of socio-economic development, the Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has announced that its accelerating skills training and coaching of young learners to address unemployment.

Through its Skills Development Centre (SDC), the organisation strives to create sustainable job opportunities, training, and development for local communities, with a focus on the youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

“During the financial year 2021/22, Coega reported 9 540 additional construction jobs, 9 659 operational jobs in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ), and trained over 3 296 people, making real impact on the lives of young people and communities,” the CDC said on Tuesday.

The Coega SDC is situated in the Coega SEZ facility that is adjacent to the Motherwell Community to enable easy access.

According to CDC Training Manager, David Lambaatjeen, the Skills Programme, Shielded Metal Arc Welding at NQF Level 3 offers learners an opportunity to be awarded with 40 credits.

“The successful learners receive a Statement of Results (SOR) from the QCTO, and Learner Achievement is uploaded on the National Learner Record Database (NLRD) with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA); and this type of Welder produces a variety of flat fillet welds with carbon steel and stainless-steel materials,” Lambaatjeen said.

SDC learner, Kwayiyo Mavuso (33), from Motherwell highlighted said the training programme offers opportunities that can even be explored in the communities in which they reside.

“Coega SDC has really helped me obtain a skill that will open doors and make me employable,” Mavuso said.

Twenty-four-year old Lusanda Marwalana (24) from Kamvelihle said the training programme provides opportunities for trained welders.

“I have gained extensive experience in such a short period of time because of the training, and now I am ready for any opportunity that may come my way,” Marwalana said.

Mzoleni Kosana (34) from Motherwell said the programme has empowered him to start his own business and he has grown due to the skills that he obtained from the SDC.

This significant milestone follows from the recently announced Coega’s accreditation by the Quality Council for Trade and Occupations (QCTO), as an Assessment and Trade Test Centre for new two trades Joiner and Painter.

“The SDC is built on Coega’s two decades of expertise in providing distinctive and bespoke socio-economic development solutions. Coega SDC continues to position itself as the people’s empowerment Centre of excellence through facilitating education, training, skills development, and ancillary services,” Lambaatjeen said. – SAnews.gov.za