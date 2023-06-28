Law enforcement urged to enforce the rule of law

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has called on law enforcement officers to hold accountable those who fail to adhere to the rules of the road.

This follows a rise in road fatalities.

Two fatal crashes reported this week, have claimed the lives of 14 people.

On Monday, eight passengers lost their lives in Mqanduli in the Eastern Cape and on Tuesday six people passed away in a Mpumalanga car crash.

“Over the years it has been proven that moving violations and human error are the biggest causes of road crashes on our roads. Therefore, road users are urged to take necessary precaution [by obeying the rules of the road],” Chikunga said on Wednesday.

She encouraged motorists to obey the speed limit, ensure vehicle and driver fitness, that occupants in vehicles should wear seatbelts and that drivers should not overtake over the barrier lines, nor drink and drive.

The Minister conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured.

She has instructed the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to lead the investigation of the two crashes and provide her with an investigative report in due course. –SAnews.gov.za

 

