Law enforcement officials continue with Safer Festive Season Operations

Friday, December 30, 2022

As law enforcement officials across the country continue carrying out Safer Festive Season Operations, police in Mpumalanga have vowed not to allow borders in the province to be used as transits for vehicle smuggling.

This comes after a 45-year-old man appeared in the Elukwatini Magistrate's Court for allegedly being in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen in Gauteng was recovered at the Oshoek Port of Entry.

Border police officers arrested the man who was driving a white Nissan NP200 bakkie from the Kingdom of Eswatini on Wednesday.

“According to the information, the astute members were busy with their normal duties at the border when they stopped the said vehicle with one occupant. This was followed by a search whereby the car was examined using SAPS electronic systems.

“It was then discovered that the vehicle was reportedly stolen at Boksburg in January 2022 hence the suspect was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said.

SAPS Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended members for their hard work and vigilance, which resulted in the exceptional work.

"We will continue to prevent the theft of motor vehicles and make recoveries whenever such vehicles happen to be stolen, even from other provinces hence this great success that has been made," Daphney said. – SAnews.gov.za

