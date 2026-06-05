Launch of Lenacapavir a game-changer

Friday, June 5, 2026

It is often said that health is wealth and South Africa’s launch of the game changing Lenacapavir injectable today, Friday, 5 June 2026, provides a shot in the arm that will boost South Africa’s fight against HIV and AIDS.



President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will launch the injectable at the Lilian Ngoyi Stadium at Secunda, in Mpumalanga.



Making the HIV prevention medicine available to South Africans was one of the commitments the Presdent made in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in February.



At the time, President Ramaphosa said: “In support of our programme to prevent and ultimately, eliminate HIV, we will be undertaking a massive rollout of Lenacapavir, a six-monthly injection that has proven highly effective in preventing transmission of HIV.”



In an advisory ahead of the launch of the drug, the Presidency said the groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone in South Africa’s ongoing efforts to fight against HIV/AIDS and aims to enhance prevention of new HIV infections.



“Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly long-acting injectable option for HIV prevention, and the rollout highlights the collaboration between the government, civil society, and private sector, and development partners amongst the stakeholders committed to ending HIV as a public health threat in South Africa,” it said.



The launch of the medicine comes a few days after the anniversary of the passing of the HIV/AIDS activist Nkosi Johnson on 1 June 2001. Johnson passed away at the age of 12.



The launch is evidence that the country which launched the world’s biggest HIV counselling, testing and treatment campaign in 2010, is making headway in the fight against the disease.

Since the launch of the campaign, the Department of Health (DoH) in its 2026 Budget Vote said that the country has increased life expectancy to 66.9 years, by 2025 from a low of 54 years in 2010 and reduced maternal mortality to 89 deaths per 100 000 live births by 2020, from a high of 240 deaths per 100 000 live births in 2010.



According to Statistics South Africa’s (Stats SA) Mid-Year Population Estimates 2025, an estimated 8.15 million people in South Africa were living with HIV, accounting for approximately 12.9% of the total population. Among adults aged 15 to 49 — the most affected group — the HIV prevalence rate stood at an estimated 18.1%.



“Despite these numbers, South Africa has made progress in reducing deaths linked to HIV and AIDS, thanks to expanded access to treatment and care,” the report which stated that the country’s population stood at an estimated at 63,1 million,”Stats SA noted.



In his Budget Vote delivered last month, Minister Motsoaledi said that stocks of the medicine were being delivered to depots and health facilities ahead of the launch. Government would start with 360 health facilities in “the high burden districts of the country.”



According to the Budget Vote, government has prioritised adolescent girls and young women up to the age 24 years, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, female sex workers, men-having- sex-with-men, transgender people and injecting drug users in distributing the injectable.



This as the first batch of the 37 920 doses of the medicine, which is a new, long-acting antiretroviral drug - specifically an HIV-1 capsid inhibitor arrived in the country in early April 2026.



New chapter

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) which in April welcomed the arrival of the drug, this week said the launch signals a “new chapter in HIV prevention.”



The DoH has previously described the injectable as a preventive medicine, not a vaccine. The medicine has the potential to overcome many of the barriers South Africa has experienced with daily oral PrEP.