Last day to submit proposals for Mzansi Golden Economy call

Cultural industries have until tonight to submit applications to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) call for proposals.

In a statement, the department acknowledged that the MGE call system was down on Friday morning.

“The department hereby states that the MGE call is still open till 23:59 tonight. The department would like to express its heartfelt regret for the time the system was down this morning. It was a technical issue that has since been resolved,” the department said.

MGE is a strategy to reposition the cultural industries in South Africa. The MGE strategy opens up the arts; culture and heritage sector to effectively and comprehensively contribute to economic growth and job creation.

“As a reminder, everywhere you see 400 characters in red, make sure you create one phrase that is no longer than two sentences. It is a total of 400 characters, not words,” the department said.

Applicants have been encouraged to use a laptop/ desktop and Chrome and not Explorer or Firefox and a cellphone when accessing the system.

In addition, applicants must ensure that documents are saved as a PDF document, one page certified ID copy, one page South African Revenue Service (SARS) document, one page Company/Organisation registration document and Proposal with Budget breakdown as one document.

"Clear your browsing history including cache. If you're having trouble with the system, please watch the three-part videos of the most commonly asked questions, which are accessible on the department's social media channels, website, and may be given upon request," the department said.

For more inquires, applicants can contact the department’s MGE toll free line at 080 072 4278, alternatively they can email mge@dsac.gov.za. –SAnews.gov.za