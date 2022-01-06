Lamola condemns attack on Constitutional Court

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Minister of Justice and Correctional Service, Ronald Lamola, has strongly condemned the attack on the Constitutional Court buildings on Wednesday morning.

This comes after a 36-year-old suspect allegedly went on a rampage and smashed windows using a hammer at the highest court in the land in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

It was reported that the man continued to break the windows even after the police fired warning shots in a bid to stop him when they arrived at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Lamola said the Constitutional Court is a powerful symbol of the country’s constitutional dispensation and rule of law.

“Attacks on the Constitutional Court – or any other of our democratic institutions for that matter – is attacking democracy and what it represents.”

The Minister described the site of the Constitutional Court as a historic landmark that represents the struggle for freedom.

“It was specifically designed to reflect the values of our constitutional democracy and Nelson Mandela himself called the building a beacon of light, a symbol of hope and celebration.”

According to reports, the suspect is currently detained and expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Cabinet condemns attacks on Minister Motsoaledi

446 Views
06 Jan 2022

GDE Grade 1 and 8 online admissions open on Monday

45807 Views
09 Sep 2021

Home Affairs activates "alive" status verification

118028 Views
05 Mar 2013

Justice Zondo 'gravely concerned' about attack on ConCourt building

492 Views
06 Jan 2022

Minister Ntshavheni to respond to Telkom’s court application

277 Views
06 Jan 2022

Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer recorded deaths

319 Views
06 Jan 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter