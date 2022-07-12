Labour hosts workshops on the new commercial diving regulations

The Department of Employment and Labour will from today host a series of commercial diving workshops to discuss the recently unveiled sector regulations.

The first workshop is being held today in Gqeberha at the Transnet offices.

The new commercial diving regulations were promulgated on 20 May 2022, replacing the diving regulations, which were promulgated in 2009.

In a statement, the department said that the commercial diving industry covers a broad spectrum of activities both offshore and inland, where people go underwater to work.

“The Department of Employment and Labour regulates only commercial diving operations in the Republic of South Africa. Thus, the new regulations apply to all commercial diving operations and all persons engaged in commercial diving operations in the country or the territorial waters.

"These regulations ensure that the occupational health and safety of persons involved in the diving operations is promoted,” the department said.

The key issues that will be discussed during the workshops are:

The re-issuing of diving certification to all commercial divers, diving supervisors, instructors and designated medical practitioners and their validity period.

The registration of chamber operators and diving contractors, as this is a new requirement included in the current regulations and the validity of their certification.

The requirements that the commercial diving schools need to comply with before continuing with the training of commercial divers.

The audits that will be conducted by the department before issuing certification to commercial diving schools and diving contractors.

The revised training standards and implications to commercial diving schools.

During the workshops, the constitution of the Diving Technical Committee will be discussed and nominees of the committee members will be requested from the participants.

The department said these workshops will be a good platform for stakeholders involved with diving operations to interact with the department and seek clarity on the new commercial diving regulations.

Wednesday’s workshop will be held at the University of Cape Town at John Day LT2 in the John Day Building, University Ave North, UCT at 9am.

The next workshop will be held on 18 July at uShaka Marine in Durban, at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) at 8:30 am.

The department said these workshops follow on the heels of the recently celebrated World Ocean Day on 8 June.

The celebration encourages action throughout the year to protect the planet. It is part of a global movement to safeguard at least 30% of the world's land, waters and oceans by 2030. – SAnews.gov.za